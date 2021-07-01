Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PIBs attract net inflow of $256m in 12MFY21

By Monitoring Report

Foreign investment in Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) witnessed a cumulative net inflow of $256 million during the outgoing financial year as opposed to the trend in Treasury bills (T-bills) and equities.

As per a local media report based on latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) on Wednesday, inflows in equities and T-bills were less than the outflows resulting into negative figures for the two segments.

The long-term domestic bonds PIBs remained attractive for foreign investors as the returns were much higher than the investments in government bonds internationally. Ten-year PIBs offered 9.84 per cent return in the auction held on June 9.

During FY21, inflows in PIBs were $277.5 million while the outflows reached $21.5m. The cumulative net inflow was $256m.

Article continues after this advertisement

The highest inflows in PIBs were from the United States which reached $118.5m in FY21. The inflows from Luxemburg were the second highest with $115.3m but an outflow of $11.7m was also noted from the country.

Net inflow in equities was $681m against the outflow of $1,101m during the entire fiscal year, recording a net outflow of $420m. Similarly, the inflows in T-bills during FY21 were $688m while outflows were $890m. Net outflow was $202m.

The total net inflows of PIBs, T-bills and equities were $1,647m compared to the outflows of $2,013m during FY21. Net outflow of $366.6m was witnessed in FY21.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePetrol price hiked by Rs2 per litre
Next articlePakistan records highest export of goods in FY21: Razak Dawood
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NAB gives Power Division green signal to clear dues of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reportedly given its approval to the Power Division for clearing the pending dues of Independent Power Producers (IPPs)...
Read more
HEADLINES

KPRA meets annual revenue target

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) successfully collected Rs20.8 billion in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), achieving its target. Despite the disastrous impact of...
Read more
HEADLINES

WB highlights role of loss-making SOEs in growing govt debt

The total liabilities of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that made a loss in three out of the five past years have been about 8...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP launches WhatsApp support service

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced its WhatsApp id for business care to promptly respond to public queries regarding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP launches WhatsApp support service

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced its WhatsApp id for business care to promptly respond to public queries regarding...

OGRA hikes LPG price up to Rs19 per kg

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21: Razak Dawood

PIBs attract net inflow of $256m in 12MFY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.