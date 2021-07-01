Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods recorded their highest level of $25.3 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), higher than the $25.11 billion recorded in 2013-14 (FY14), Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Thursday.

As compared to the previous financial year, FY20, exports increased by 18 per cent, despite the negative impact of Covid-19, the adviser said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that during the outgoing financial year, country’s merchandise exports stood at $25.3 billion, while services exports reached to $6 billion.

He said that during the month of June FY21, domestic exports exceeded $2 billion.

“Similarly, Information Technology (IT) exports remained above $2 billion in last fiscal year,” he added.

He said that the government would sign a Preferential Trade Agreement(PTA) with Uzbekistan on July 7 whereas it was also working on ‘tariff rationalisation’ and would rationalise 4,000 tariff lines in 2022.

Later, in a series of tweets, Dawood congratulated Pakistani exporters for their work. “Our exporters have done it!! It gives me immense pleasure to share that our exports of goods during FY 2020-21 stand at $25.3 billion,” he said.