OGRA hikes LPG price up to Rs19 per kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again up to Rs19 per kilogramme.

LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up to Rs224 and commercial cylinder up to Rs863.

He said that the LPG prices were hiked for the fourth time in a month and it is the first time to witness the rise in prices in the summer season.

Earlier on June 22, LPG distributors chairman had announced to go on strike against the price hikes on June 30 and warned to cut LPG supply across the country.