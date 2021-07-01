Sign inSubscribe
SECP launches WhatsApp support service

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced its WhatsApp id for business care to promptly respond to public queries regarding the incorporation of companies.

The WhatsApp help line number is first of its kind service in Pakistan’s public sector, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The WhatsApp service can be accessed by saving the help line number 03069365625 and then starting a conversation with SECP WhatsApp.

Users will have a more streamlined experience as this service will provide immediate responses to their queries on company registration, companies search through name and incorporation number and fee calculator.

The facility of live chat with business center officer is also provided that will enable the users to exchange messages, voice notes, documents, images for complete support and solution.

The move is part of SECP’s ongoing efforts to provide convenience to the general public users with regards to provision of information.

The SECP is also planning to add more avenues to business care solutions by integrating its e-services system with new features that will enable the users to check status of their cases and provide the facility to lodge and check the status of their complaints from the WhatsApp platform.

 

APP

