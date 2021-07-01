Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

‘Global inflation pick up is transitory’

By Agencies

LONDON: A pick up in inflation in major economies is temporary with rises in wages remaining the missing ingredient, Citi’s global markets strategist Matt King said on Thursday.

Inflation in the euro area is at 1.9%, right on the European Central Bank’s target of “below but close to 2%”. U.S. consumer prices accelerated 5% in the year to May, notching up their biggest year-on-year increase in 13 years.

Such data has fuelled a debate among policymakers and in markets over whether a pick up in inflation is transitory or a sign of sustained move higher after years of laying dormant.

“I am in the transitory camp, I’m not convinced that what we are seeing is no more than bottle necks,” King told a Citi media summit. “What you need is a sustained wage price cycle and I’m not convinced there’s a change here.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSECP launches WhatsApp support service
Next articleWB highlights role of loss-making SOEs in growing govt debt
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Saudi Arabia plans second national airline as it diversifies from oil

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy...
Read more
World Business News

Net zero goals need revival of ‘forgotten giant’ hydropower, IEA says

PARIS: Low-carbon hydropower capacity is vital for a faster integration of wind and solar power, but its growth is set to slow by 23%...
Read more
World Business News

Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank

ZURICH: Credit Suisse is considering centralising the management of its bankers to the world's wealthy, replacing a regional structure, three sources said, as part...
Read more
World Business News

International tourism not seen rebounding until 2023: UN report

GENEVA: International tourism arrivals are set to stagnate this year, except in some Western markets, causing up to $2.4 trillion in losses, a UN...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SECP launches WhatsApp support service

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced its WhatsApp id for business care to promptly respond to public queries regarding...

OGRA hikes LPG price up to Rs19 per kg

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21: Razak Dawood

PIBs attract net inflow of $256m in 12MFY21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.