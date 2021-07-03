Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

International body urges waiving FED on telecom sector

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Apart from the local companies asking to remove the new duty on telephone calls, the international bodies have also asked Pakistan to remove additional Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cellular calls imposed in the fresh budget.

Julian Gorman, GSMA’s head of Asia Pacific, said that the additional FED will have a negative impact on demand and perspective of development for the mobile sector.

The GSMA or Global Sys­tem for Mobile Commu­ni­cations, has written a letter to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin urging him to consider the removal of Rs0.75 FED per voice call exceeding 5 minutes.

“This new levy creates uncertainty while the mobile sector is planning long-term investment as part of planned spectrum auction presenting a significant risk for the government achieving the Digital Pakistan Vision,” Gorman said.

Article continues after this advertisement

He recalled that over the last years, the government of Pakistan and the mobile sector have engaged in a dialogue to reduce the mobile sector taxation in order to boost Pakistan’s transition to a digital economy.

“However, we wish to express our concerns regar­ding the introduction of a new levy in the Finance Bill 2021-22 (FY22),” Gorman said.

He added that the telecommunication sector was the key enabler for social and economic growth and these tax reforms will contribute to spread the benefits more widely within society.

“The late introduction of such levy would negate the aforementioned tax reforms by raising the cost of mobile services, in particular for low- income households,” the letter said, adding, “From an operational perspective, the new levy will significantly increase the compliance cost for the government and the mobile sector due to the challenge of implementing such tax.”

Gorman stressed that the new levy would create an additional barrier and slow the progress to close the usage gap.

Meanwhile, sources in the Ministry of IT and Telecom said that the decision has been made solely by tax collectors, without consulting the relevant stakeholders.

“A letter has been forwarded to the prime minister by the IT Ministry extending concerns that levying an additional duty will only damage the Digital Pakistan initiative,” sources said, “it is expected that the new levy would be withdrawn in the next amendment in the finance bill.”

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePESCO owed over Rs2bn in arrears by KP govt
Next articleGovt to help GB meet certification requirements
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Textile policy to be approved by August: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to unveil an ambitious Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25 by next month as consultation for finalizing the policy has...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR withdraws fixed sales tax on SIM cards

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn the fixed sales tax on SIM cards used in mobile phones. According to details, the sales...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement despatches record 20pc growth in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Local cement sales by 20.40 per cent to 48.119 million tonnes in FY21 from 39.965m tonnes in FY20 on the back of normalisation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 1, 2021 registered an increase of 0.53 per cent for the combined income group,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cement despatches record 20pc growth in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Local cement sales by 20.40 per cent to 48.119 million tonnes in FY21 from 39.965m tonnes in FY20 on the back of normalisation...

Weekly SPI increases 0.53pc

Govt to help GB meet certification requirements

International body urges waiving FED on telecom sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.