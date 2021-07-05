Gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country from Friday and normal supply has been restored for all sectors.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the energy minister said that forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening and they are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors.

Forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening. Today we are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors. RLNG supplies 100% restoration achieved. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 5, 2021



Regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies have also been restored to 100 per cent capacity.

While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Azhar said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was not facing a gas shortage.

Article continues after this advertisement

He admitted that electricity shortfall was witnessed due to shortage of water in Tarbela Dam; however, power production will be increased within two days.

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh reopened on Sunday midnight across the province after remaining closed for two weeks whereas all LNG stations also resumed services on Monday.