Gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

Sindh CNGs reopened after two weeks

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country from Friday and normal supply has been restored for all sectors.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the energy minister said that forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening and they are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors.


Regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies have also been restored to 100 per cent capacity.

While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Azhar said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was not facing a gas shortage.

He admitted that electricity shortfall was witnessed due to shortage of water in Tarbela Dam; however, power production will be increased within two days.

Meanwhile, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh reopened on Sunday midnight across the province after remaining closed for two weeks whereas all LNG stations also resumed services on Monday.

 

Previous articleBrent oil may retest resistance at $76.89
News Desk

