Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Brent oil may retest resistance at $76.89

By Agencies

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $76.89 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain at $78.35.

Even though oil failed twice to break the resistance, the uptrend looks steady within a rising channel, which suggests a target at $78.35.

There is no convincing signal of a double-top around this barrier. Support is at $75.24, a break below which could cause a fall into $73.84-$74.54 range.

On the daily chart, the trend is extending towards $77.96. Given that the uptrend from the May 21 low of $64.57 has not been disrupted by any decent correction, the resistance at $77.96 may trigger a deep one.

Article continues after this advertisement

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOPEC+ members meet again to try to settle differences
Next articleGas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Food commodity prices to ease this decade, says report

PARIS: Prices of major food commodities are expected to ease in the coming decade after a surge in the past year, helped by higher...
Read more
World Business News

OPEC+ members meet again to try to settle differences

LONDON: After failing last week, the 23 members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers will try again Monday to reach agreement on how...
Read more
World Business News

Bugs and bird nests: Airlines dust off planes grounded by Covid

ORLY: As travel picks up this summer, airlines are dusting off planes that were grounded during the pandemic, checking they are clear of fungus,...
Read more
World Business News

Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high

LONDON: Container shipping prices have reached record highs some 18 months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted maritime logistics chains and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country from Friday and...

Brent oil may retest resistance at $76.89

OPEC+ members meet again to try to settle differences

Profit E-Magazine Issue 148

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.