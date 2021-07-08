Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms

By Agencies

BEIJING: China’s central bank said on Thursday that anti-monopoly measures applied to e-commerce giant Alibaba’s financial technology affiliate Ant Group will also be imposed on other payment service companies.

China suspended the planned $37 billion listing of Ant Group in November last year amid growing concerns over banks using third-party technology platforms like Ant for underwriting loans amid fears of rising defaults and a deterioration in asset quality.

Chinese regulators, led by the central bank, in April imposed a sweeping restructuring on the fintech giant, forcing it to turn itself into a financial holding firm, and to cut links between its payments app Alipay and its other businesses.

“Monopolistic behavior does not only exist in the Ant Group, but also in other institutions,” said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told a media conference in Beijing.

Article continues after this advertisement

Fan added that measures will be revealed soon, without further elaboration.

Fan said the speed of development of China’s payment industry is “rapid” over the past few years, but at the same time, there are “monopoly and excessive capital expansions during (its) development”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1bn for emissions cartel
Next articleIHC reinstates NBP president, BoD chairman
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

EU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1bn for emissions cartel

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Thursday three German carmakers breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel...
Read more
World Business News

Telenor quits Myanmar operations

OSLO: Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has sold its Myanmar business, blaming the difficulties of operating under the military junta and dealing a blow to...
Read more
World Business News

Chinese Tesla challenger debuts in Hong Kong with $1.8bn IPO

HONG KONG: Shares in electric carmaker XPeng debuted in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as Chinese-based firms trading in the United States seek to avoid...
Read more
World Business News

Global tax reform plan goes to the G20

MILAN: G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Friday and Saturday could rally the world's top economies behind a global plan to tax multinationals...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CPEC will not be affected by US-Pak relations, says advisor

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that the Pakistan-US relationship would not impact the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,...

IHC reinstates NBP president, BoD chairman

China says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms

EU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1bn for emissions cartel

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.