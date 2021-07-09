Dawlance’s Mangrove-Plantation Initiative promises environmental-sustainability

Nature’s benefits are significantly unquestionable. Plants play a vital role in minimizing the catastrophic events. Mangroves shield the waterfront districts from soil disintegration, flowing flooding, tempests, and cyclones. Additionally, Mangrove wastelands which can be considered as a marine backwoods likewise offer shelter to transitory birds. Mangrove vegetation plays a crucial part in the sound improvement of marine life which is one of the enormous benefits.

Since decades, Pakistan has also been deriving great socio-economic advantages from the thick Mangroves that grow all along its coast-line that stretches for around 1,000 kilometers. However, unfortunately some greedy elements in the society have been continuously chopping down and robbing this national treasure of wood. Since the mangroves are breeding grounds for a variety of fish, birds and marine-animals, the depletion of these forests is having a huge negative impact on the vast potential of the country’s fishing industry.

Pakistan has an estimated 0.6 million hectares of mangrove ecosystem, probably the 10th largest in the world. Through surveys and satellite-imaging, the Environment Ministry has learnt that; the mangroves in Pakistan are experiencing deforestation at the highest rate (2.3 percent). Hence, irreparable losses are being caused to the nation, especially the coastal communities. If the rapid rate of urbanization, industrial-contamination and deforestation continues unchecked, the mangrove forests may largely disappear in the next fifteen to twenty years. When we evaluate this looming crisis on a global scale, experts are alarmed to see that: Over 35% of global mangrove forests have been destroyed, within the past four decades.

As the mangroves along the Pakistani sea-shores are vanishing, a few responsible corporate enterprises are organizing plantation-drives and advocating action against this large-scale theft of wood. The technology leader in Pakistan – Dawlance has taken the lead in this valuable cause, by launching an exemplary social-responsibility initiative, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Implementation of this MoU has begun with concrete measures to achieve the annual ‘Sustainability-Objectives’ of the brand. Recently, Dawlance and WWF have already planted 5000 mangrove saplings along the Sonmiani Beach. Please follow this link to see glimpses of the mangrove-plantation drive:

Participants of this valuable effort commented that: Sustainability is at the heart of every strategy adopted by Dawlance and its global parent company – Arcelik. The stakeholders are expressing serious concerns that: Currently, Pakistan has only 5 trees per-capita, while the global average is 422 trees per person. Hence, Pakistan has a lot of catching-up to do. Compared to normal plantations, Mangrove forests have a special capacity to ensure 5 times more ‘Reduction’ of carbon-dioxide from the environment. Pakistan must save this marine ecosystem from deforestation, to enable safe and healthy living in its coastal regions. This will stabilize national growth and promise the wellbeing of the masses with higher productivity.

In line with its vision of a sustainable environment for a cleaner and greener Pakistan, Dawlance, on Monday, June 28, 2021, under its ‘Dawlance for Humanity’ initiative, conducted a major plantation drive, along the coastal belt of Balochistan. The Company is determined to play its part in reducing the atmospheric toxic carbon-dioxide levels, to make sure that the future generations can live in a healthy environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Umar Ahsan Khan stated: “It is a pleasure for us to have launched this resourceful MoU. The mangrove plantation is the first step towards many more earth-friendly initiatives in partnership with WWF-Pakistan. Our country is blessed with abundant natural-resources, while our mangroves are a treasure trove of biodiversity. As a responsible and reliable organization, Dawlance shall continue propagating “Perfect Balance of Nature & Technology” and play its role towards achieving the company’s annual sustainability objectives, which are in line with Arçelik’s vision of sustainability. We are also committed to support the government’s focus on increasing forestation in Pakistan.

More drives are being undertaken under 'Dawlance for Humanity' program and currently mangrove plantation drive is one of them which plans to support a sustainable environment.