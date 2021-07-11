Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Efforts under way to boost mango exports

By APP

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said that efforts were being made to improve production and export of mango for strengthening the country’s economy.

Speaking on the third day of the Mango Festival ceremony, Imam mentioned that mango production had stalled at 1.77 million ton for the last many years.

He said that mango exports clocked-in at 110,000 ton in 2019, adding that it increased to 140,000 ton during 2020 despite Covid-19. The minister added that mango exports stood at about 5-7% of the total production, which should be increased.

He said that in the current year mango exports have reached 67,000 ton so far.

Article continues after this advertisement

Imam maintained that most of the exports were being made in low-end markets as 49,000 ton of Pakistani exports were exported to Afghanistan, 35,000 ton to the UAE and 20,000 to Iran while only a few hundred tons were being exported to high-end markets like Europe.

He said, “Pakistan has good quality mango but old marketing methods were being used.” The minister stated that developed countries focused on research to evaluate quality and production in every sector, however, “we do not have sufficient information about production of each variety of mangoes”.

He pointed out that mango was not being exported to 20 to 25 countries where demand for Pakistani mango was increasing.

Imam emphasised that the country could be made economically strong by improving agriculture sector through use of latest technologies and research-oriented changes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGas sector circular debt crosses Rs532bn
Next article‘Economic sustainability major issue’
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PIA to run extra flights for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced that it will run extra flights to repatriate the Pakistanis stranded abroad due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. According to local...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan must prioritise population growth reduction, says Umar

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday said Pakistan should make population growth reduction one of its top national priorities to achieve impact in key development areas. "Let's...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP monitoring Hascol Petroleum’s operations, investigating possible corruption

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is constantly monitoring the affairs of Hascol Petroleum Limited in a bid to safeguarding the...
Read more
HEADLINES

South Punjab set to get its first Amazon facility

Pakistan Post is set to inaugurate south Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfilment and Facilitation Centre (AFFC) in Multan after Eidul Azha. The facility will provide...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

South Punjab set to get its first Amazon facility

Pakistan Post is set to inaugurate south Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfilment and Facilitation Centre (AFFC) in Multan after Eidul Azha. The facility will provide...

‘Economic sustainability major issue’

Efforts under way to boost mango exports

Gas sector circular debt crosses Rs532bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.