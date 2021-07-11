Will VavaCars be able to make a dent in the used cars industry?

There is usually a very particular way you sell your car in Pakistan. You start off by mentioning that you’re thinking of selling to a friend or a relative. They tell you they have a dealer or a website that has been successful for them. Slowly, the word starts to spread and different people inquire after the car, come to check it out, and offer a bad price. If that doesn’t happen, you go on OLX or Pakwheels and put up an ad where the interested buyers on the platform will call, connect with you, schedule a visit and inspect your car, negotiate the final price and complete the transaction if things go smoothly.

If neither of these two methods work, then you will reach out to a showroom or a car dealer where you will park your car and people visiting the dealership will decide whether they want the car or not. Once the right buyer is there, the transaction is completed and the middleman or the showroom owner will charge a commission,

There is a fourth option, however, where you can avoid the hassle of negotiations, time consuming visits to showrooms and of interested buyers coming to you, one after the other, to inspect your car and you having to negotiate with everyone individually. The fourth option are the platforms where you can simply go and the platform will buy it from you right then and there.