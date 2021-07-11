Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Will VavaCars be able to make a dent in the used cars industry?

The first competitor to CarFirst, VavaCars has a surprise advantage up its sleeve

By Taimoor Hassan

There is usually a very particular way you sell your car in Pakistan. You start off by mentioning that you’re thinking of selling to a friend or a relative. They tell you they have a dealer or a website that has been successful for them. Slowly, the word starts to spread and different people inquire after the car, come to check it out, and offer a bad price. If that doesn’t happen, you go on OLX or Pakwheels and put up an ad where the interested buyers on the platform will call, connect with you, schedule a visit and inspect your car, negotiate the final price and complete the transaction if things go smoothly. 

If neither of these two methods work, then you will reach out to a showroom or a car dealer where you will park your car and people visiting the dealership will decide whether they want the car or not. Once the right buyer is there, the transaction is completed and the middleman or the showroom owner will charge a commission,

There is a fourth option, however, where you can avoid the hassle of negotiations, time consuming visits to showrooms and of interested buyers coming to you, one after the other, to inspect your car and you having to negotiate with everyone individually. The fourth option are the platforms where you can simply go and the platform will buy it from you right then and there. 

Launched in 2020, VavaCars is one of the only two players from your fourth option that will purchase your car if you reach out to them. The other platform in the same space is CarFirst, which was founded in 2016.

 

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

