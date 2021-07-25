IT exports grow 47.13pc in 11MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan information technology (IT) services exports in the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21 (11MFY21) grew of 47.13 per cent, as the country earned $1908.125 million compared to $1,296.930 million during the corresponding period of FY20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 49.91 per cent as it surged from $996.880 million last fiscal year to $1494.405 million during the period under review.

Among computer services, exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 32.18 per cent, from $377.134 million to $498.500 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 29.24 per cent, from $286.088 million to $369.648 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 72.49 per cent from, $1.919 million to $0.528 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 65.52 per cent from $1.456 million to $0.502 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 89.29 per cent from $330.283 million to $625.127 million.