Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

NA passes Act to attract FDI in tech sector

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) has passed the Special Technology Zone Authority Act, 2021 to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

The document states that the lower house of parliament has approved the bill pertaining to the development of the scientific and technological ecosysttem through the development of zones in the country.

The government, through this act, wants to provide institutional and legislative support for the national technology sector with internationally competitive and export-oriented structures and ecosystem in addition to developing collaboration between academia, research and technology industry. 

The reason for this act is also to help in creating jobs in the technology sector, capitalising on our youth dividend.

Article continues after this advertisement

The creation of the authority will also build an environment, which would attract foreign direct investment, apart from improved quality of domestic technology products and services and fostering innovation, document states.

According to details, the government will establish a Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) consisting of a chairperson and up to eight members.

The authority shall have exclusive power and authority for planning, policy formulation, execution, monitoring and evaluation of zones besides it can approve and notify zones in accordance with rules or regulations.

The authority may also identify and promote technology sector investment opportunities within and outside Pakistan.

Furthermore, it can develop and approve mechanisms and arrangements for management and operation of zones including the one-window facility for the provision of all services and utilities, physical as well as logistics infrastructure, human capital development and digital infrastructure for the zone.

It can also attract investment into zones including FDI, venture capital funds, public sector investments, public-private investments and private funds.

Documents state that the prime minister will be the president of the board of directors of authority and this board will consist of 25 ex-officio and independent members who would be appointed for four years by the federal government.

According to details, there would be ten-year income as well as sales tax, customs duty and property tax exemptions to zone developers and enterprises.

Moreover, the government has also given exemptions on dividend income as well as capital gain while zone developers and enterprises can open and maintain foreign currency accounts.

For the avoidance of doubt, co-zones developers shall also be entitled to the exemptions and incentives from the date of issuance of the license for the period of 10 years, documents state.

The authority shall prescribe a legally binding enforceable alternative dispute resolution mechanism consistent with the applicable laws for the settlement of all disputes arising among and between the authority zone developers or enterprises.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCredit to private sector spikes 12pc to Rs6.82tr
Next articleIT exports grow 47.13pc in 11MFY21
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IT exports grow 47.13pc in 11MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan information technology (IT) services exports in the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21 (11MFY21) grew of 47.13 per cent, as the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Credit to private sector spikes 12pc to Rs6.82tr

The banks’ credit to the private sector jumped 12% to a total of Rs6.82 trillion in the previous fiscal year (FY21), as a number...
Read more
HEADLINES

USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY21: SBP

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), followed by...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday will introduce a new eligibility criteria for the trading of futures and communicated the launch of the 90-day...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX set to launch 90-day DFCs

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday will introduce a new eligibility criteria for the trading of futures and communicated the launch of the 90-day...

Europe to boost battery production as electric shift accelerates

Coffee froths to new highs as Brazil frost hits crops

Global supply chains buckle

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.