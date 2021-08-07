KE to charge additional Rs3.64 per unit in three months

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a Rs3.64 per unit hike in power price for K-Electric on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in three months (Aug-Oct) to add almost Rs5 billion to its revenue.

As per details, NEPRA has notified hike in power price by Rs1.25 per unit additional charge for electricity consumed in January, Rs2.1 per unit for February and Rs1.94 per unit for March.

On the other hand, the authority decreased the power price by 55 paisa per unit for April, 95 paisa per unit for May and 15 paisa per unit for June on account of the FCA.

According to the notification, the applicability of the FCAs pertaining to January 2021 and June 2021 would be in the billing month of August 2021, while FCAs of February 2021 and April 2021 would be in the billing month of September 2021 and FCAs for March 2021 and May 2021 would be in October 2021.

Similarly, positive FCAs will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers while they (FCAs) will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

In case of negative FCAs, the same will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units and agriculture consumers of K-Electric.

Negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA will also be applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level while industrial consumers availing ISP (industrial support package) will not get the benefit of negative FCA on incremental sales only and they will however, get the benefit of negative FCA on base tariff billed units.

It is pertinent to mention that NEPRA’s hearing on FCA for January 2021 to June 2021 regarding K-Electric was held on August 3 whereas the authority issued its decision on August 6, regarding KE’s fuel charges adjustment for the said months.

NEPRA has approved total Rs5.29/unit hike in power price under the head FCAs of January, February and March 2021 and approved total Rs1.65/unit cut for the months of April, May and June 2021.