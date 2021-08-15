Ferozepur road and the swarm of the housing societies

The business of real estate in Pakistan is big, and the fraud surrounding it is even bigger and more rampant than over. Real estate developers all over the country use the same tricks of the trade to get money out of people quickly in the name of developing land, and then leave projects hanging for decades. And with big bucks involved, even the smallest frauds in the sector are worth tens of millions of rupees.

Normally, and we have discussed this time and time again, what these housing schemes do is a classic case of having the cart before the horse. Any real estate developed should first acquire the land, get permission from the authorities, and then start marketing and selling the project. However, they market first, collect the money second, and then try to get permission from the authorities.

Over the past decade, there have been some changes in the real estate market. There are some reliable societies that are more expensive precisely because they come with a guarantee of not being held up in court for decades. However, there is a general impression that during the PML-N era, Punjab, especially Lahore, was ruled by land grabbers and many real estate projects were started which committed fraud on a large scale from the people. This impression is somewhat correct as the governments of the past, including the present, have always made claims but have never taken any significant steps to curb fraud in this sector.

Normally these fraud’s are familiar in the way they are structured and people continue to fall for them. Lahore’s real estate industry is rife with incidents of fraud and fooling the public, but the Ferozepur City Housing Scheme was a project whose style of fooling the public was new and the level of fraud was historic.