Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Torkham Gate reopened for commercial activities

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The Torkham border was closed for several hours by the Pakistani authorities after the Taliban took control of Nangarhar province on Sunday, however, the border has now been reopened for trade vehicles.
The customs sources said after the reopening of Torkham gate, the stranded export and transit vehicles were cleared and sent to Afghanistan. After clearing the Torkham border transit vehicles, they were also allowed to go to Afghanistan.
Mohammadullah, a driver said that at this time, delivering goods in Afghanistan has become very a challenging task. Khyber Khan, the driver who transported fresh fruit from Afghanistan, said that at present there are hundreds of freight vehicles on the road from Kabul to Torkham. He said most of the vehicles are facing problems due to customs clearance. But due to to Taliban take over there were no staff on Afghan said of the border to clear goods.
Niaz Mohammad, an exporter, said that the current situation has incurred a severe blow to Pak-Afghan trade as  Pakistani traders aren’t takimg the risk of supplying goods to Afghan markets. He said this situation Kabul will order goods from other countries in these circumstances 4hst can replace Pakistani goods.
According to sources, vehicles with import goods from Afghanistan with Fresh Fruit, Vegetable and Dry Fort were also allowed to enter Pakistan. After the Taliban captured Nangarhar, the Pak-Afghan border Torkham was completely closed for all kinds of traffic and pedestrians. After the closure of Torkham, a heavy contingent of Pakistan Security Forces has been deployed at Torkham gate in which Pakistan Army troops, FC, police personnel have been alerted.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleMillions of children with malnutrition need your support – Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan
Next articleAsia stocks slip as China’s economy stumbles
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Roshan Digital Accounts hit $2bn mark: SBP

The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) programme has crossed a major milestone and hit the $2 billion mark as overseas Pakistanis continued to pose trust...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dawood eyes $50bn exports target by FY23

ISLAMABAD: Adviser for Commerce and Investment Razzaq Dawood on Sunday expressed hope that the country’s exports would reach at $50 billion by following the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR data centre compromised, all websites down

Hackers on Saturday attacked Pakistan’s largest data centre run by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and managed to break the hyper-V software by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-UK Business Council to meet with UK investors to lure foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-UK Business Council will hold meeting with investors in London next month to lure foreign investment in diversified fields in Pakistan besides...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Millions of children with malnutrition need your support – Sunridge Taqatwar...

Taqatwar Pakistan is a bold and clutter breaking campaign by Sunridge Foods that explores an aspect of Pakistan that we know very little about....

Profit E-Magazine Issue 154

Dawood eyes $50bn exports target by FY23

FBR data centre compromised, all websites down

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.