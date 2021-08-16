Torkham Gate reopened for commercial activities

PESHAWAR: The Torkham border was closed for several hours by the Pakistani authorities after the Taliban took control of Nangarhar province on Sunday, however, the border has now been reopened for trade vehicles.

The customs sources said after the reopening of Torkham gate, the stranded export and transit vehicles were cleared and sent to Afghanistan. After clearing the Torkham border transit vehicles, they were also allowed to go to Afghanistan.

Mohammadullah, a driver said that at this time, delivering goods in Afghanistan has become very a challenging task. Khyber Khan, the driver who transported fresh fruit from Afghanistan, said that at present there are hundreds of freight vehicles on the road from Kabul to Torkham. He said most of the vehicles are facing problems due to customs clearance. But due to to Taliban take over there were no staff on Afghan said of the border to clear goods.

Niaz Mohammad, an exporter, said that the current situation has incurred a severe blow to Pak-Afghan trade as Pakistani traders aren’t takimg the risk of supplying goods to Afghan markets. He said this situation Kabul will order goods from other countries in these circumstances 4hst can replace Pakistani goods.

According to sources, vehicles with import goods from Afghanistan with Fresh Fruit, Vegetable and Dry Fort were also allowed to enter Pakistan. After the Taliban captured Nangarhar, the Pak-Afghan border Torkham was completely closed for all kinds of traffic and pedestrians. After the closure of Torkham, a heavy contingent of Pakistan Security Forces has been deployed at Torkham gate in which Pakistan Army troops, FC, police personnel have been alerted.