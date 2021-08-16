Millions of children with malnutrition need your support – Sunridge Taqatwar Pakistan

Taqatwar Pakistan is a bold and clutter breaking campaign by Sunridge Foods that explores an aspect of Pakistan that we know very little about. This independence day, Sunridge wants to shed light on how Pakistan has one of the highest rates of malnutrition in the world and how all of us can play a part in eradicating it. Sunridge’s new ad is reflective of the change they want to bring in the country and also to our mindsets.

Malnutrition can lead to numerous growth problems in children; stunting, wasting and being underweight. This hinders the physical and mental development of the children. Considering that the development of the country lies in the hands of the youth, it is imperative that the needs and health of these children, are looked after. According to a study conducted by UNICEF in 2018, 155 million children under the age of 5 suffer from malnourishment in Pakistan. The number may seem high, but due to COVID-19, many people lost their jobs while inflation went up. These factors may have given a rise to the cases of malnutrition in the country.

Sunridge has left no stone unturned. This campaign is thought-provoking, impactful, and creative. It encourages the audience to think and act and gives people the chance to truly show how much they love and care for Pakistan. There is no doubt that the brand and its team are patriots and have carefully crafted an initiative that gives back to the country in a big way. The message of Taqatwar Pakistan is conveyed beautifully with a mix of powerful dialogues, music and expressions that resonate well with all of us. Any parent who watches the ad feels the plight of the malnourished children and may want to reach out to help these children in any way they can. But the problem is how do they do it? Here is where Sunridge provides an easy and convenient solution to our problem. The whole idea of the Taqatwar Pakistan campaign is for you to participate in this great cause easily. All we need to do is to purchase any pack of Sunridge Fortified atta (online or from a store), then we take a picture of the pack and share the picture on our social media profiles with the hashtag #SunridgeTaqatwarPakistan. With every hashtag, and picture uploaded, Sunridge will donate 1 KG of fortified atta to those affected from malnutrition. Sunridge plans to go far and wide for their campaign, and aims to deliver their atta to every corner of Pakistan.

What makes this campaign unique is the fact that Sunridge produces fortified products that are enriched with iron, zinc, vitamin B12 and iron that give additional strength. And they have pledged to donate exactly the same product to the underprivileged children which is so heartwarming.

Another amazing thing to be noted here is that it features Fahad Mustafa as the lead and conveys the message that one person can bring the change they want to see. Yes, you read that right, it features Fahad Mustafa. While many brands show women cooking in the kitchen or sharing emotional moments with the children, Sunridge has taken a different approach this time because they understand that this topic cannot be communicated effectively if they stick to the norms. Sunridge has always believed in paving the way for new parents to be more involved in their child’s life. It is not often that you see a man cooking food in a Pakistani ad, unless he is portrayed as a chef. This ad sets an image in our minds that, irrespective of gender or age, any of us can stand up and help Pakistan and its children who are suffering daily because of malnutrition.

Sunridge has boldy gone where no brand has gone before. Taking on a pledge to give back to the country and unite its people for a singular cause is an effort that must be applauded and encouraged. We hope that others follow suit and create campaigns that are “actually” meaningful.