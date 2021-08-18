Sign inSubscribe
Karachi traders demand permission to open markets on Friday

By Monitoring Report

All Karachi Traders Anjuman-i-Tajiran President, Ilyas Memon, demanded on Tuesday that the provincial government should permit them to open their shops on Friday after a two-day break due to the Ashura holidays.

He claimed that commercial activities will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to tight security and blockage of roads. Therefore, the business fraternity will face huge losses. Moreover, the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Sindh government last week have already negatively impacted the businesses. So, on behalf of the traders and shopkeeper, he demanded permission to reopen markets on Friday.

As per the last announcement on August 9, the Sindh government had lifted the lockdown and eased the restrictions.  However, a notification was issued that the businesses will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. It further suggested that all business centres and markets be closed by 8 pm.

Monitoring Report

