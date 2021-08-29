Sign inSubscribe
OPINION

The Pakistani meme that shook the world

A recap of how one humorous meme got sold for thousands of dollars, what NFTs are, how they work, and where Pakistan fits in?

By Hamza Mahmood
1
0

On August of 1st, Muhammad Asif Raza went live on Facebook, as he sat with both new best friend Salman Ahmad Naqsh and ex-friend Mudassir Ismail Ahmad, huddled side by side on a couch as the meme they created back in 2015 got auctioned and sold for 20 ETH. Converting the amount into dollars makes it equivalent to $64,575 or PKR 10,658,103. Gratitude was in the air as the three actual friends expressed their love to supporters of the meme watching the live stream.

The “friendship ended with Mudassir” meme is embedded as part of modern Pakistani internet culture and for all the unusual reasons. The quirkiness of the message typed in WordArt and green colored cross on the friend, a symbol marking an end of a friendship. A perfectly imperfect MS-Paint job generated seismic-level buzz that broke the internet. 

The meme went viral first in the global south and as it reached western shores, it became a worldwide sensation. Considering the appeal of memes within Gen-Z and Millennial circles, mixed with their relatively higher buying power, it only made sense to put up the most popular meme to come out of Pakistan as an NFT. 

For the uninitiated, an NFT stands for Non-fungible tokens. Here ‘non-fungible’ means unique or one-of-a-kind. Imagine trading a rare Pikachu Pokemon card for a Wasim Akram collectible card from back in the day, is a non-fungible transaction since both cards are different and vary in value. A fungible transaction would be if one currency is used interchangeably to get a good of equivalent value. What makes NFTs unique is that tokens are assigned an internet address; that is never used more than once. 

An art piece is ‘minted’ when the creator uploads the content after paying a processing fee to the marketplace. It’s like buying a plot of land, but think digital. If you ask what artifacts could be defined as an NFT, it could be a number of things and as I list them, they progressively get stranger — Fine art, digital collectible cards, music, memes, tweets or even crypto-kitties are all valid examples that have been sold. Most of these are hosted on the Ethereum Blockchain, the platform of choice for many marketplaces such as Foundation, Open Sea and Rarible where artists and creators can sell to the highest bidder. In conversation with one of the co-founders of Alter; the team behind the successful auction of the ‘Friendship with Mudassir’ NFT, narrated the journey from acquiring an invite to the immensely exclusive Foundation App, to reaching out to Mudassir to obtain copyrights to auction the meme.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Previous articleStorytelling in business: The fine line between inspiration and manipulation
Next articleRailway hospitals and everything wrong with how privatisation happens in Pakistan
Hamza Mahmood
Hamza Mahmood is a solutions consultant at Voiant, and writes deep-dive essays on the Pakistani tech ecosystem on Takhleeq. His Twitter handle is @mahmooyo

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMENT

How to apply social proof for customer retention and conversion goals

Converting customers is a massive challenge. Retaining those new customers can be tricky, too
Read more
COMMENT

The catch 22 of working in a male-dominated profession

Men are promoted on potential, women on performance
Read more
COMMENT

TikTok is a data collection service pretending to be a social network

Instead of banning it every few months, the PTA needs to come up with a proper censorship framework
Read more
COMMENT

Influencer matchmaking AI is not the silver bullet it claims to be

While it has solved a lot of problems, a one-fit solution can never be our best bet
Read more
COMMENT

Cognitive Real Estate: The Most Exclusive Properties on the Market

This is not meant to sting. But it will
Read more
COMMENT

How can influencers evade exploitation from advertisers?

As advertising continues to pivot towards influencers, they need to look out for themselves
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih was visiting Oman on Sunday to discuss opportunities in both Gulf countries, Saudi state news agency SPA...

Railway hospitals and everything wrong with how privatisation happens in Pakistan

The Pakistani meme that shook the world

Storytelling in business: The fine line between inspiration and manipulation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.