Railway hospitals and everything wrong with how privatisation happens in Pakistan

Privatisation. It is a word that is contentious across the political divide, and is usually one of those things that the government is criticised for by the opposition. Ideally, there should be no privatisation. Governments privatize things when they are unable to run them efficiently and are incurring losses too heavy to sustain. They need cash and that means they sell things off to make a quick buck.

The problem? A lot of government owned entities (not all but some like public transport and hospitals) exist to make a loss. They are a service being provided for people and are thus not supposed to be turning any profit since they are benefitting taxpayers. The issue on hand is that the government seems to be on a trajectory where privatisation is their only option – a need exacerbated by Covid-19. Take, for example, the Pakistan Railways.

According to a recent report by Pakistan Railways, the railways have incurred a total loss of over RS 119 billion in the last two years and in these two years, the number of trains has dropped from 120 to 84. In 2018-19, the railways had incurred a deficit of RS 32.76 billion and in 2019-20, the department had incurred a deficit of more than RS 50.15 billion. This does not yet include losses incurred from the closure of trains because of Covid-19.

Even before this current situation arose, two years ago, then minister for railways Sheikh Rasheedd Ahmad had said that in order to increase the revenue of the department and reduce the deficit, it was imperative to build commercial plazas on the valuable lands of the railways and all hospitals would be privatized in future. Now, with Azam Swati in Rasheed’s old portfolio, the process is finally underway.

And while the merits and demerits of privatisation continue to be debated, this government has found it hard to even do that efficiently. Last Thursday, the Privatisation Commission auctioned the Services International Hotel in Lahore at the highest bid of Rs1.951 billion against the reserved price of Rs1.949bn with the small difference between the two prices raising some eyebrows. Only two bidders participated in the auction and a renowned real estate developer of Lahore, Faisal Town Pvt Ltd, emerged successful, according to an official announcement.

The auction took place in less than transparent circumstances. Within departments, the process is much the same. At other times, the government simply fails to build interest or find buyers. In its report on the economic performance of the PTI at the three year mark of their government, The News pointed out that Entities such as PIA, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Steel and others have deteriorated in terms of performance while losses and liabilities have piled up significantly. Even worse, the government has been unable to undertake a single privatisation transaction over the last three years, which have seen no reform, no restructuring and no privatisation.

What will become of this latest attempt at privatisation? Profit takes a look.

The Pakistan Railways

A document prepared by the Railways revealed that up and down 36 trains were closed due to increase in deficit, and operation losses were increased due to Covid-19. The number of trains was reduced due to running deficit and for better commercial benefits, 15 passenger trains were offered on contract.