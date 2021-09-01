Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt obtains $1.6bn in foreign loans during July

By Monitoring Report

The Ministry of Economic Affairs reported on Tuesday that during July, the government estimated receiving foreign loans worth $1.6 billion while $800 million were borrowed in the same month of the previous year.

Approximately, $1.2bn were borrowed on account of budgetary support and $176m were taken to pay for crude oil imports.

A $1.04bn worth loan was obtained through Eurobonds at an interest rate that ranged between 5.875 per cent and 8.5pc. While $149m was obtained through commercial loans from Ajman Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, London. Islamic Development Bank for crude oil imports, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) granted a loan worth $176m, $28m and $31m respectively. Lastly, China gave $67.4m to finance the Multan-Sukkur motorway.  

The cost of external debt servicing has gone up significantly due to increasing reliance on foreign loans to manage the foreign exchange reserves and repay the loans.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current has increased the public debt by 60pc since June 2018 by adding Rs14.9 trillion.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani microfinance pioneer wins Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’
Next articlePakistan’s exports rise by 43pc to $2.257bn in Aug’21
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA may approve power price hike by Rs1.37/unit

  ISLAMABAD: Power price hiked by Rs1.37 per unit is likely on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2021, which in result will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani e-sports market gains momentum amid organisers, sponsors’ induction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has gained promising momentum in e-sports as it enjoys a celebrated reign in online arenas with skill and sportsmen spirit. Recent trends that...
Read more
HEADLINES

New module developed by FBR for EFS

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully launched a new module in the WeBOC system for the Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) Authorization...
Read more
HEADLINES

Basmati GI case to land in EU court as dialogue deadline nears end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India may fight the case of exclusive rights to the Geographical Indication (GI) of basmati rice in European Union (EU) courts...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports rise by 43pc to $2.257bn in Aug’21

The country’s exports surged 43 per cent to USD 2.257 billion in August 2021 as compared to USD 1.584bn in August 2020 Advisor to PM...

Govt obtains $1.6bn in foreign loans during July

Pakistani microfinance pioneer wins Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’

RDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.