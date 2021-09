The country’s exports surged 43 per cent to USD 2.257 billion in August 2021 as compared to USD 1.584bn in August 2020

Advisor to PM for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, mentioned on his twitter handle, “The exports for August 2021 are short by USD143mn of our monthly target of USD2.4bn for the month.”

Dawood also encouraged the exporters to achieve the set targets.