HEADLINES

KP govt approves construction of 9 more industrial zones

By Aziz Buneri

 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday approved the establishment of three new small industrial zones in Abbottabad, two each in Peshawar, Bannu and Mansehra district of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Small Industries Development Board chaired by Advisor to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, who is also the chairman of the board.

The meeting approved the construction of two industrial zones for Peshawar, two for Bannu and two zones for Mansehra districts. It was also decided to expand the already existing Industrial zones in Abbottabad and Dargai.

The Small Industrial Estate Peshawar has been in operation for more than 45 years with more than 400 factories.

The meeting was informed that the management of Small Industries Development Board Peshawar has initiated practical steps for the establishment of Small Industrial Estates in Zangli on Kohat Road, some14 km from the existing industrial zone.

The Zangali industrial zones will cover an area of 1200 kanals.

The officials said that efforts are being made to set up various factories at the industrial zone and give plots directly to the industrialists and block third party involvement.

 

Aziz Buneri

