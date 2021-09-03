Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Economic growth driven by business community: Arif Alvi

By Monitoring Report

President Arif Alvi while addressing the 4th Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Business Excellence Awards Ceremony 2021 made a statement that the business community was driving the economic growth of Pakistan and that the government was making every efforts possible to encourage businesses.

Alvi urged the business community to mentor and encourage women so the women can become empowered.

Moreover, he mentioned that Pakistan has great potential and should use opportunities to promote tourism. He further encouraged the business community to promote exports of halal meat and IT products.

During his address, he also said that once Afghanistan reaches a state of stability and peace, ample business arenas will open for Pakistan and the opportunities will prove to be beneficial for the business community.

Article continues after this advertisement

He ended his address by stating that Pakistan was on its way to emerge as a great nation due to the policies implemented by the current government in favour of the business community.

On this occasion, ICCI President, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, also appreciated the government’s efforts to promote economic growth. He commented that by diminishing the import duties on tourism the government has helped the tourism sector to reach its potential of generating  $30-40 billion revenue. However, he said that the government should likewise reduce import duties on industrial technology and machinery so the industries in Pakistan can be upgraded according to international standards.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP govt approves construction of 9 more industrial zones
Next articleCement despatches surged by 22.77pc during Aug
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cement despatches surged by 22.77pc during Aug

ISLAMABAD: The cement sector posted a growth of 22.77 per cent in August 2021. Total cement despatches during August 2021 were 4.336 million tonnes...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves construction of 9 more industrial zones

  PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday approved the establishment of three new small industrial zones in Abbottabad, two each in Peshawar, Bannu...
Read more
Banking

HBL marks 50th anniversary of Karachi’s iconic HBL Plaza

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s largest private sector bank will mark the 50th anniversary of its iconic HBL Plaza building on September 4th 2021. The HBL Plaza...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoPD prioritise development projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: While reviewing the progress on development projects in Balochistan, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has decided to prioritize important projects...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Banking

HBL marks 50th anniversary of Karachi’s iconic HBL Plaza

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s largest private sector bank will mark the 50th anniversary of its iconic HBL Plaza building on September 4th 2021. The HBL Plaza...

MoPD prioritise development projects in Balochistan

PQA decides to reduce charges by 50pc for exporters

FBR seeks exemption certificates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.