Economic growth driven by business community: Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi while addressing the 4th Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Business Excellence Awards Ceremony 2021 made a statement that the business community was driving the economic growth of Pakistan and that the government was making every efforts possible to encourage businesses.

Alvi urged the business community to mentor and encourage women so the women can become empowered.

Moreover, he mentioned that Pakistan has great potential and should use opportunities to promote tourism. He further encouraged the business community to promote exports of halal meat and IT products.

During his address, he also said that once Afghanistan reaches a state of stability and peace, ample business arenas will open for Pakistan and the opportunities will prove to be beneficial for the business community.

He ended his address by stating that Pakistan was on its way to emerge as a great nation due to the policies implemented by the current government in favour of the business community.

On this occasion, ICCI President, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, also appreciated the government’s efforts to promote economic growth. He commented that by diminishing the import duties on tourism the government has helped the tourism sector to reach its potential of generating $30-40 billion revenue. However, he said that the government should likewise reduce import duties on industrial technology and machinery so the industries in Pakistan can be upgraded according to international standards.