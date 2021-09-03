Cement despatches surged by 22.77pc during Aug

ISLAMABAD: The cement sector posted a growth of 22.77 per cent in August 2021. Total cement despatches during August 2021 were 4.336 million tonnes against 3.531m tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches during the month of August 2021 increased to 3.814m tonnes from 2.805m tonnes in August 2020, showing a healthy increase of 35.98pc. Exports shipments however continued to decline as the volumes reduced from 726,687 tonnes in August 2020 to 521,468 tonnes in August 2021, decreasing by 28.24pc.

During August 2021, the North based cement mills despatched 3.141m tonnes of cement in domestic markets showing an increase of 25.42pc over 2.504m tonnes despatches in August 2020. South-based mills despatched 673,572 tonnes of cement in local markets during August 2020 registering a robust increase of almost 124pc compared to the despatches of 300,750 tonnes in August 2020.

Exports from North based mills showed a decline by 33.14pc as the quantities reduced from 212,076 tonnes in August 2020 to 141,804 tonnes in August 2021. Exports from the South also decreased by 26.22pc to 379,664 tonnes in August from 514,611 tonnes during the same month last year.

Article continues after this advertisement

During the first two months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 8.235m tonnes, which is 1.61pc lower than 8.37m tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

North-based Mills despatched 6.033m tonnes of cement domestically during the first two months of the current fiscal year showing a slight increase of 1.57pc than cement despatches of 5.939m tonnes during July-August 2020. Exports from the North declined by 17.16pc to 277,422 tonnes during July-August 2021 compared with 334,899 tonnes exported during the same period last year.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills during July-August 2021 were 1.228m tonnes showing a healthy increase of 50.01pc over 818,600 tonnes of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. There was however a massive decline of around 45pc in exports from the south zone as the volumes reduced to 696,823 tonnes in the first two months of the current fiscal year from over 1.277m tonnes during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

A spokesman of APCMA said that the landed price of coal was around Rs. 18,000 per ton in August 2018 has increased multiple times since then and the current landed cost comes to around Rs. 31,500 per ton increasing the cost of production by approx. Rs. 90 per bag. Similarly, the electricity rate that was Rs. 11.68 per unit in August 2018 is now Rs. 19.40 per unit. This has impacted the cost of production by around Rs. 35 per bag. Other input costs like packing material, provincial taxes on raw material and fuel prices have also gone up which has increased the overall cost of production.

He further emphasized that the current demand for imported coal for the cement sector is around 8.120m tonnes but there is only one terminal in the country to handle entire coal shipments. Due to this, the cement industry is continuously facing delays in the unloading of coal shipments, resultantly paying demurrages and incurring extra costs on its operations. The situation will further aggravate within the next two years when the cement production capacity of the country will increase from 70m tonnes to around 100m tonnes per annum. Accordingly, the demand for coal will increase and coupled with the requirement of other sectors like textile and power etc, handling by just one terminal will not be possible. APCMA urges the government for the availability of multiple berths for coal handling and also ensuring accessibility at KPT for coal handling (subject to cabinet’s approval). Without increasing the capacity of coal handling, the country will have a major risk of energy security as well as the availability of key industrial materials such as cement, chemicals etc.

Today the situation is very challenging because of the limited coal handling capacity at PIBTL which is causing huge demurrages and costing the exchequer around 100m USD per annum.

The spokesman of APCMA added that an increase in domestic despatches is a good sign for the cement industry which shows that the economic activity has picked up which will help us to achieve higher GDP growth. However, he added that the government planners should take notice of declining exports and should support the industry to compete in the international markets.