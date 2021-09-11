Sign inSubscribe
Dollar hits 13-month high at Rs168.02

By Monitoring Report

The dollar kept appreciating against the weakening rupee and reached closed to the record high as it was traded at Rs168.02 on Friday as compared with Thursday’s close of Rs167.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a local media report, currency dealers said the dollar was traded at 13-month high price after it gained 36 paisa. The highest price of dollar was Rs168.43 on Aug 26, 2020.

In early September 2021, the Pakistani rupee became the worst-performing currency in Asia in a basket of 13 currencies as it fell to a 13-month low against the US dollar in the wake of a significant surge in demand for the greenback to make payments for soaring imports.

 

Monitoring Report

