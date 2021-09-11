Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PIA to resume commercial flights to Kabul

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesperson told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

“We have got all technical clearances for flight operations,” PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP.

“Our first commercial plane […] is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Khan said the service would depend on demand. “We have received 73 requests which is very encouraging […] from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists,” he said.

Following the fall of Kabul last month, the PIA became the sole commercial airline that carried out evacuation operations helping diplomats and foreign nationals from Afghanistan exit the country.

However, on August 24, after having operated seven special flights and repatriated as many as 1,460 people — mostly foreigners — the airline had temporarily suspended flights operations to and from Kabul, putting a halt to the evacuation process, citing a lack of “permission”.

In the last two days, Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.

An Afghanistan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDollar hits 13-month high at Rs168.02
Next articleIndia’s forex reserves rise to $642.5bn
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Edible oil manufacturers decline to reduce prices

ISLAMABAD: Despite a direction of the Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin to reduce the price of edible oil during the recent meeting with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt determined to revive film industry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, at the Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt taking steps to resolve problems of business community: Usman Dar

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the government was well-aware of the problems being faced by the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI rejects decision of gas suspension to industries, CNG sector in KP

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the government's decision to suspend gas supplies to industries and the CNG sector...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

India’s forex reserves rise to $642.5bn

BENGALURU: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $642.45 billion as of Sept. 3, compared with $633.56 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of...

PIA to resume commercial flights to Kabul

Dollar hits 13-month high at Rs168.02

President Alvi says SECP is launching Rs1bn venture capital fund; SECP says it is not

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.