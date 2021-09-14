Sign inSubscribe
Chinese companies training locals, providing job opportunities: official

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese companies are bringing investment in the special economic zones in Pakistan under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, advisor to the prime minister on CPEC affairs Khalid Mansoor said.

Addressing a press conference, Mansoor said Chinese companies were hiring locals including university graduates and training them in modern technology.

He said most of the projects of phase one of CPEC had been completed and the remaining are in the process, adding that the government was charting out plans to attract and facilitate more investors from China.

“We are in the process of starting one window operation at CPEC Authority to facilitate Chinese investors and help them to save their time and efforts in formalities,” he said, adding that one window operation will soon start in the SEZs.

Engro signs Rs4,500 million Islamic syndicated facility with Meezan Bank
BridgeLinx announces raising $10m in seed funding for its trucking marketplace
Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MoF asks GB to rationalise wheat prices to get additional quota

ISLAMABAD: As the government of Gilgit Baltistan has requested to increase wheat quota, as announced by the ruling party during election in the area...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC orders consultation with stakeholders before submitting SMEs policy to Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to submit the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Policy 2021-25...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin invites IFC to increase investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has invited the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB approves $300m to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a $300 million policy-based loan to support financial, technical, and governance reforms to strengthen Pakistan’s...
Read more
Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee sets 6th all-time low against dollar, closes at 177.71

The Pakistani rupee on Friday plummeted again, setting the sixth all-time low of 177.71 against the US dollar. According to the State Bank of Pakistan,...

SSGCL to halt gas supply to non-export sector from Dec 11

Pakistan witnessed fastest export growth in South Asia during Nov: Dawood

Budgetary borrowing doubles in 5MFY22

