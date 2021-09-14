Chinese companies training locals, providing job opportunities: official

ISLAMABAD: Chinese companies are bringing investment in the special economic zones in Pakistan under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, advisor to the prime minister on CPEC affairs Khalid Mansoor said.

Addressing a press conference, Mansoor said Chinese companies were hiring locals including university graduates and training them in modern technology.

He said most of the projects of phase one of CPEC had been completed and the remaining are in the process, adding that the government was charting out plans to attract and facilitate more investors from China.

“We are in the process of starting one window operation at CPEC Authority to facilitate Chinese investors and help them to save their time and efforts in formalities,” he said, adding that one window operation will soon start in the SEZs.