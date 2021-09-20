No sugar smuggling to Afghanistan: USC

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) denied all claims of sugar being smuggled to Afghanistan.

USC rejects the claims on the basis that the reports suggest around 250,000 metric tonnes of sugar were being smuggled however this quantity of sugar is not available at any utility store.

Currently, sugar in Pakistan is being imported to fulfil national needs and is being supplied at subsidized rates.

A vessel carrying 33,000 tonnes of sugar imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) reached Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and unloading will start on Tuesday. After that, it will be handed over to USC.