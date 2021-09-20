10.54pc sales tax charged on petroleum products

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification that 10.54 per cent sales tax will be charged on petrol.

Moreover, 11.64pc sales tax is to be charged on high-speed diesel, 6.70pc on Kerosene oil, and 0.20 percent on light diesel.

No changes are observed in the sales tax to be charged on fuel products in the fresh FBR notification.

Last week the government revised the per litre prices of petroleum products. The prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and light diesel increased by Rs5, Rs5.01, Rs5.46 and Rs5.92 respectively.