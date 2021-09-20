Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exploitation of country’s potential in minerals govt’s priority: PM

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while directing the authorities concerned for early finalisation of the Mineral Development Program, said it was among the government’s priorities to exploit the country’s immense potential in the minerals sector.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting on the Mineral Development Program said the country had huge scope for investment in the minerals sector.

The government is also in the process of formulating a strategy to benefit from the huge mineral reserves in the country.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar and senior federal and provincial officers concerning the mineral sector attended the meeting.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting was told that the Program was being designed keeping in view the problems confronting the sector, legal and administrative structure, and investment opportunities in the sector.

During the briefing on mineral reserves, the participants were told that the country was rich with minerals including rock salt, limestone, gypsum, China clay, silica sand, chromite, copper, gold, silver, iron, lead and zinc.

Moreover, the meeting was also apprised of reserves of marble, granite, sandstone, sapphire, emerald, ruby, tourmaline and aquamarine stones.

It was told that a strategy was in the final stage to attract investment on iron reserves in Chiniot and Kalabagh.

The Mineral Development Program would also feature the measures for the promotion of research in the mineral sector.

- Advertisement -
Previous article10.54pc sales tax charged on petroleum products
Next articleFinance Division proposes names for post of NBP board director 
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Local tea production to be increased to cut down imports

While addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Tea Association on Saturday, Senator Talha Mahmood, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance Division proposes names for post of NBP board director 

ISLAMABAD: Excluding the additional secretary's name from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) board, the Finance Division on Monday asked the federal cabinet to...
Read more
HEADLINES

10.54pc sales tax charged on petroleum products

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification that 10.54 per cent sales tax will be charged on petrol. Moreover, 11.64pc sales tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

No sugar smuggling to Afghanistan: USC

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) denied all claims of sugar being smuggled to Afghanistan. USC rejects the claims on the basis that the reports suggest around...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

No sugar smuggling to Afghanistan: USC

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) denied all claims of sugar being smuggled to Afghanistan. USC rejects the claims on the basis that the reports suggest around...

UK’s meat industry issues another warning

PFC’s e-commerce units to explore new furniture markets

FIA moves to take action against ‘mafia’ in food ministry, attached dept

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.