Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Finance Division proposes names for post of NBP board director 

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Excluding the additional secretary’s name from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) board, the Finance Division on Monday asked the federal cabinet to appoint an independent director for three years out of three proposed names.

Sources said that Finance Division has shortlisted Sarwar Iqbal, Kusheed Kotwal and Muhammad Farhan Malik for the post of independent director on NBP’s board.

The division has evaluated the candidates for the said position after confirming that the said persons have served on most management positions of banks and companies during their careers whereas the SBP has initially cleared all three persons.

The names of the above mentioned professional bankers are also part of the data bank maintained by the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG).

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that the Cabinet, in its meeting held in May 2021, had directed the Finance Division to reconsider the nomination of ex-officio members on various boards in future. Subsequently, the division excluded the AS from NBP board.

It is pertinent to note that NBP board shall consist of not less than five and not more than seven members, excluding the chairman and president as the government, in consultation with the central bank, can appoint the president and other members of the board of a bank for a period of three years. 

Presently, Zubyr Soomro is the chairman and Arif Usmani serves as the president and CEO, while Asif Jooma, Tawfiq Asghar Hussain, Sadaffe Abid, Imam Bakhsh Baloch, Ahsan Ali Chughtai are directors and Farid Malik is the private director of NBP’s board.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExploitation of country’s potential in minerals govt’s priority: PM
Next articleLocal tea production to be increased to cut down imports
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Local tea production to be increased to cut down imports

While addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Tea Association on Saturday, Senator Talha Mahmood, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exploitation of country’s potential in minerals govt’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while directing the authorities concerned for early finalisation of the Mineral Development Program, said it was among...
Read more
HEADLINES

10.54pc sales tax charged on petroleum products

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification that 10.54 per cent sales tax will be charged on petrol. Moreover, 11.64pc sales tax...
Read more
HEADLINES

No sugar smuggling to Afghanistan: USC

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) denied all claims of sugar being smuggled to Afghanistan. USC rejects the claims on the basis that the reports suggest around...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

No sugar smuggling to Afghanistan: USC

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) denied all claims of sugar being smuggled to Afghanistan. USC rejects the claims on the basis that the reports suggest around...

UK’s meat industry issues another warning

PFC’s e-commerce units to explore new furniture markets

FIA moves to take action against ‘mafia’ in food ministry, attached dept

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.