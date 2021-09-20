Pakistan Int’l Property Exhibition and Convention starts on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: The three day Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition and Convention (PIPH&CEC) will start on November 26.

As per details, the exhibition and convention will be held in collaboration with the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) at the Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad.

PIPH&CEC Chairman Khurshid Barlas said this event is one of its kind in which a virtual and physical conference will be held under the ‘Invest in Pakistan’ plan.

Further, a diplomatic and chamber conference will also be held in the three-day exhibition.

The business communities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar will be present in large numbers with their families and people from abroad will join online.

Khurshid Barlas said the government’s intention to develop the construction industry is very good, which has restored the employment of millions of people.

“The exhibition and convention is a great opportunity to bring together resellers, developers and property buyers,” he added.