Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FIA registers tax fraud FIRs against customs officers 

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a first information report (FIR) against customs officers and clearing agents over allegations of their involvement in tax fraud.

Sources said that FIA Faisalabad had registered an FIR against Assistant Collector Customs Ahmad Zaheer, superintendent Mansoor, inspector Farhan, inspector Ayesha and clearing agent Naeem Anwar for causing losses worth millions to the national exchequer.

Sources further said that Zahid Ali, resident of Himat Pura Bhai Wala, Faisalabad, imported a consignment of banned items including, life-saving and other medical items from Singapore and the clearing agent with the connivance of the above-mentioned officials  cleared the consignment, No.OOLU9479653, which caused a loss of Rs12.20 million to the national exchequer.

Sources claimed that such kinds of incidents are routine matters in the Customs department where officers not only cause huge losses to the national kitty but are also involved in the theft of goods from state warehouses while department high-ups do not include them in criminal proceedings which caused the FIA to intervene. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Recently, the special judge Customs, Taxation and Anti-smuggling, Karachi, also ordered FBR to appoint an honest and efficient officers who would not try to exclude officers of the department involved in tax frauds from criminal proceedings.

The court stated that the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Karachi, had lodged many FIRs of tax fraud but the department had not nominated departmental officers  involved in FIRs or criminal proceedings.

The department has offered no explanation for discrimination between importers, clearing agents and departmental officers. 

Profit reached FBR for comment which replied that there is a zero tolerance policy against corruption of all shades and grades.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR has already suspended and dismissed over a 100 officials in the recent past and the above action reflects on the seriousness attached to inquiries. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 159
Next articlePakistan Int’l Property Exhibition and Convention starts on Nov 26
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt proposes up to 37pc hike in gas tariff

The government’s proposed inverse gas tariff plan seeks to massively increase prices for 43pc of sale volumes to partially finance the cost of gas...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Int’l Property Exhibition and Convention starts on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: The three day Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition and Convention (PIPH&CEC) will start on November 26. As per details, the exhibition and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt, ADB differ over changing scope of AMI project

ISLAMABAD: The government and Asain Development Bank (ADB) have reportedly failed to reach consensus over changing the scope of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Corporate taxpayers to adopt digital payment system from Nov 1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is mulling over allowing corporate taxpayers a grace period of 40 days to switch over to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.