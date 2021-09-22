Pakistan’s fintech startup TAG claims raising $12mn in seed funding at $100mn ‘valuation cap’

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fintech startup TAG Wednesday claimed raising $12 million in a seed round at a valuation of $100 million, according to an announcement from the company, while information available with Profit shows that the company’s actual valuation is still undecided.

TAG’s seed funding round was led by New-York-based Liberty City Ventures, while Canaan Partners, Addition, Mantis and Banana Capital also participated in the round. Previous investors in the pre-seed round were Quiet Capital, Fatima Gobi Ventures.

As quoted in a media report, Polymath Digital doubled down in this round while Khwarizmi Ventures and the co-founder of Plaid William Hockey also participated.

According to investor communication published on AngelList, a revered online platform which connects investors with startups, the startup TAG had raised $10 million on SAFEs (simple agreement for future equity) at a valuation cap of $100 million, and was raising more at the same cap, and is construing the same as actual valuation.

According to information, for the seed round, TAG had raised $10 million on SAFEs at valuation caps of $60, $75 and $100 million.

Valuation cap is simply what the investors are willing to be the highest price their shares would convert at in the next round. A higher valuation cap simply increases willingness to participate in a funding round, and doesn’t necessarily mean the company is valued at that amount.

So there would be investors in TAG’s seed round who would have invested, let’s say $1 million at a valuation cap of $60 million. There would be others who would have invested at valuation cap of $100 million. So when the next round values the company according to its actual value, these investors would be allowed to participate in the next round on the valuation at which they invested earlier.

So let’s say if TAG is valued at $110 million in the next funding round, the investors who invested at a valuation cap of $100 million would be able to purchase shares at $100 million valuation instead of $110 million. And if the valuation goes below $100 million, a pre-agreed discount rate kicks in for these investors.

According to company’s interview with foreign media outlets, the round was closed in two weeks, which also hints that due diligence to obtain the actual valuation of the company might not have been carried out, and the actual valuation of the company is still a secret, to be determined in the next round when the SAFEs will also be converted.

It is pertinent to note that TAG received an ‘in-principle approval’ from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last year, and received only pilot approval this year which qualifies it to test its products and services with limited customers. The commercial launch is only going to come after the SBP is satisfied with the pilot phase of TAG.

The pilot approval was granted to TAG on August 12 this year. The startup has yet not disclosed how far away the commercial launch is, in a question sent by Profit.

The startup does not have an active paying user base, therefore, it would be difficult for even the investors to estimate, in such a short duration during which the round was closed, what in actuality the valuation of the company is. Profit reached out to TAG to see any document to confirm that the funding amount was $12 million (they could have raised more than $10 million) and to confirm the valuation claim but no response was received till the filing of this report.

Moreover, according to the information published on AngelList, TAG’s valuation is not based on the fact that it has some revenues coming in. Rather the valuation is based on updates from the company that TAG has gotten approval from the State Bank of Pakistan to launch operations, without specifying if TAG “has gotten approval” means they have secured the complete license or TAG is only referring to the “in-principle approval’ or approval for pilot.

Because if it means in-principal approval, it is not a guarantee that the license will be granted.

The central bank’s own disclaimer in this regard states: “In-Principle approval letters are granted to EMIs based on the information submitted by them and a review of their application for In-Principle approval under Regulations for EMIs (Electronic Money Institutions). It must not be construed as an endorsement of the EMIs proposed business model, financial viability, etc. by State Bank of Pakistan. State Bank of Pakistan will not be responsible for any financial, legal and reputational loss to any entity or individual who has established a business relationship with the respective EMI based on the In-Principle approval letter.”

Another update cited as the basis for valuation was that the fintech TAG had “secured a major public sector contract that would allow us [TAG] to onboard 1.2 million active users over the course of next year and bring us [TAG] ARR of $8.4 million.”

According to TAG’s pitch deck available with Profit, the only public sector contract that TAG claims to have is with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). Frontier Works Organisation is Pakistan’s military-run organisation which undertakes construction projects.

It is pertinent to mention that while TAG has secured a public sector project with FWO that has helped it providing the basis for some valuation, TAG has a retired army general which sits on the board of the startup, has previously served at FWO and spearheads government relations at TAG.

TAG has another contract in place with Fatima Group, Pakistan’s leading conglomerate, which is also an investor in TAG through its venture capital arm Fatima Gobi Ventures.

Moreover, earlier in June this year, TAG announced raising $5.5 million in pre-seed round. However, according to TAG’s deck, the startup was raising $3 million and raised $2.5 million, on top of the $2 million deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which was a pre-condition to launch the pilot.

The actual raised in pre-seed round, therefore, comes to $4.5 million, instead of $5.5 million. It could be that the startup raised more but did not disclose but the team at TAG hasn’t responded to our queries.

Startups not only in Pakistan but across the world have exhibited tendencies to exaggerate the funding amount raised as well as the valuation. Because startups, mostly early stage, do not have a certain net income, exaggerating amounts and valuations helps them appear stronger, gain traction which is short-lived, evoke investor interest, secure partnerships and harass competition.

The funding for TAG comes during a VC investment spree which has helped Pakistan’s startups raise $260 million in claimed funding, excluding the TAG round. This makes 2021 the year when Pakistan’s startups secured funds more than the past few years combined.

In the fintech space, Finja announced completing its raise of $10.15 million this year while SadaPay also announced raising $7.2 million. Likewise, Safepay also secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding this year, with global payments service Stripe being an investor in SafePay.