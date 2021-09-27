Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Listing of Frontier Foundry Steel

By Sponsored Content

KARACHI: Frontier Foundry Steel (FF Steel), one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing steel manufacturers and Financial Advisory Consortium held a signing ceremony for the award of mandate for the upcoming listing of FF Steel on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

A Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC), comprising of HBL, Bank Alfalah Limited, AKD Securities Limited, and Alfalah CLSA Securities Private Limited, has been engaged to advise the Company for listing at the local bourse.

Nauman Wazir, Chairman – FF Steel, Zarak K. Khattak, CEO – FF Steel, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, Atif Bajwa, President & CEO – Bank Alfalah, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman – AKD Securities, Ali Ansari, Chairman – Alfalah CLSA, and other senior team members of the FAC were present at the ceremony. The FAC together holds strong credentials with access to deep-rooted capital market investor base, both domestically and internationally.

Incorporated in 1986, FF Steel produces top quality Grade-60 steel bars having plants in Peshawar and Lahore and ranks amongst the top three rebar manufacturers in Pakistan. The Company also intends to explore different opportunities in the South region. FF Steel, with its focus on achieving efficiency and capturing growth opportunities, has undertaken backward integration at its Lahore plant. The Company has also heavily invested in its IT infrastructure and boasts state of the art ERP system.

Article continues after this advertisement

Furthermore, FF Steel, due to its superior quality and strong brand value has already started exploring diversification into copper export business and steel bars export avenues regionally due to its favorable positioning (proximity to Central Asian countries), which can potentially unlock significant value for the Company in the future.

Commenting on the occasion, Nauman Wazir, Chairman – FF Steel said, “Over the past 3 decades, FF Steel has built strong foundations through its systems and policies, team and market penetration; I am confident of a prosperous and secure future of the Company and its stakeholders. With the assistance of such a strong and professional FAC of HBL, BAFL, AKD and Alfalah CLSA, FF Steel will, Insha’Allah, be making a historic and one of the largest ever private sector IPOs in Pakistan”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSQCA reluctant to reduce marking fee of food, non-food items
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL extends its ATM network to accept Finja debit cards

KARACHI: HBL, in a first of its kind partnership has enabled the acceptance of Finja Debit Cards on the Bank’s ATM network free of...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL is proud to be associated with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

KARACHI: HBL is the supporting partner of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. This initiative is in line with the Bank’s continuous...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Maersk’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution to provide multi-fold benefits to Pak Elektron Limited

End-to-end supply chain visibility and accountability with multiple stakeholders will form the backbone of Maersk’s SCM solution   Pak Elektron Limited (also known as PEL), Pakistan’s...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance

KARACHI: HBL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Ltd. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Asad Khan, Head – Secured...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt taking steps to facilitate businessmen, providing enabling environment: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that steps were being taken to facilitate businessmen and the industrial sector by providing them an...

India needs more big banks the size of largest lender SBI

Crypto exchange giants stop taking China users as Beijing widens ban

Pakistan’s women-focused fintech startup Oraan announces raising $3mn in seed funding

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.