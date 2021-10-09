Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of August 2021.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA on Friday, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested for FCA of Rs2.7 per unit. The FCA for August 2021 will be charged with the bill of October 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The increase will put a burden of Rs30.4 billion on consumers

The prices were last raised in September this year, when NEPRA notified a Rs1.38 per unit rise in the power tariff.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is relevant to mention that NEPRA Vice Chairman Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, in his note of dissent, had said that the NPCC (National Power Control Center) has once again failed to comply with the directions of the NEPRA to report the dispatch of generation plants and out of merit order on daily basis. He had said that consistent failure warrants legal proceedings against the NPCC. He had said that CPPA reported 166 instances of plant operation in violation of merit order due to system constraints that resulted in financial impact of Rs1.872 billion during the month of August 2021.

Such constraints in the transmission system are a failure of relevant entities like NTDC and the financial impact due to such constraints cannot be passed on the consumers, he had said in his dissent note.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFinance ministry rejects World Bank’s projection for Pakistan’s GDP growth
Next articleIMF piles pressure on Pakistan to hike electricity tariff, collect more taxes
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum division convenes key huddle to discuss oil refining policy

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has asked the managing directors of all the country’s five refineries to attend an important meeting, scheduled to be held on...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF piles pressure on Pakistan to hike electricity tariff, collect more taxes

Piling up further pressure on Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to increase electricity tariff and take more steps to increase...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance ministry rejects World Bank’s projection for Pakistan’s GDP growth

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday rejected the World Bank’s projection about Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for current and upcoming fiscal year...
Read more
HEADLINES

BOI assures to facilitate foreign investments

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) has assured facilitation to foreign investors and help them execute investments, saying that the government is committed to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.