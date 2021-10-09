NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff by Rs1.95 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of August 2021.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA on Friday, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested for FCA of Rs2.7 per unit. The FCA for August 2021 will be charged with the bill of October 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The increase will put a burden of Rs30.4 billion on consumers

The prices were last raised in September this year, when NEPRA notified a Rs1.38 per unit rise in the power tariff.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is relevant to mention that NEPRA Vice Chairman Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, in his note of dissent, had said that the NPCC (National Power Control Center) has once again failed to comply with the directions of the NEPRA to report the dispatch of generation plants and out of merit order on daily basis. He had said that consistent failure warrants legal proceedings against the NPCC. He had said that CPPA reported 166 instances of plant operation in violation of merit order due to system constraints that resulted in financial impact of Rs1.872 billion during the month of August 2021.

Such constraints in the transmission system are a failure of relevant entities like NTDC and the financial impact due to such constraints cannot be passed on the consumers, he had said in his dissent note.