Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Punjab governor, European parliamentarians discuss GSP-Plus extension

Chaudhary expresses confidence in extension of status being granted

By APP

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday met with European Parliament Vice President Dr Fabio and 11 other members in a bid to win their support on the GSP-Plus status extension issue.

A spokesman of Governor House said that the governor, who is on a vist to Europe, met with the European Parliament members including Maximilian Karre from Germany, Karken Nicholas from France, Jordi Sol from Spain, Emanuel Fregos, Bernard Goetta, Joymer Marno and others.

During the meeting, the Punjab governor briefed the members on the positive role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process, protection of minorities in Pakistan, religious freedom, and provision of fundamental rights.

Dr Fabio appreciated Pakistan’s role in establishing peace in Afghanistan and eradicating terrorism. The meeting assured that they stand with Pakistan and also of their full cooperation in the extension of GSP-Plus status.

Article continues after this advertisement

Later while speaking with the media, Chaudhry said the meeting remained successful and he was happy that European members had appreciated Pakistan’s role in establishing peace in the region.

“I have also called on the European MPs to play a role in the provision of basic services, peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan would succeed in its mission with regard to the extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was working hard under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to counter the negative propaganda against Pakistan in Europe by India and we would not allow them to succeed as we have thwarted all the conspiracies of India in the past.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX sheds 661 points on concerns over IMF’s demands
Next articleNo further extension in tax filing date: FBR
APP

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NPMC takes notice of rising prices of wheat in Sindh, KP and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting on Wednesday directed the provincial governments of Sindh, KP and Balochistan to release wheat at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB raises 2019–2030 climate finance ambition to $100bn

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced that it was elevating its ambition to deliver climate financing to its developing member countries...
Read more
HEADLINES

SHC decides to freeze Hascol’s assets

ISLAMABAD: Following the judgments of the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Court of England, and the Wales Commercial Court (QBD), the Sindh...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues setting lows against dollar, plunges to 171.13

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plummeted to a fresh all-time low of 171.13 against the US dollar on Wednesday, breaching a day earlier low of 171.04,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Next CCoE meeting likely to take decision over incentives for oil...

ISLAMABAD: The next meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) is likely to take a decision over the Petroleum Division's summary to ensure...

Bitcoin falls to $54,614 as cryptos turn bearish

No further extension in tax filing date: FBR

Punjab governor, European parliamentarians discuss GSP-Plus extension

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.