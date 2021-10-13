Sign inSubscribe
No further extension in tax filing date: FBR

Citizens reminded that two days left for filing tax returns

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday clarified that it is not considering an extension in the date for filing annual income tax returns.

According to a statement by the FBR Spokesperson Asad Tahir Cheema, taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before October 15. He said that only two days were left for filing tax returns and urged people to do the same as soon as possible.

Cheema added that the FBR online portal was working smoothly and round-the-clock while the IT system’s capacity had also been improved.

It is pertinent to mention here that the revenue board had mentioned earlier that it would not extend the deadline after September 30; however, the tax bureau’s IRIS online portal had crashed on the date as the public rushed to meet the deadline.

The technical fault resulted in FBR notifying a one-time extension of 15 days on September 30, with the extended filing deadline set at October 15.

“It is further reaffirmed that the extension given on September 30 was only because FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 15, 2021.”

“It is positively hoped that the taxpayers both old and new will benefit from this extended timeline and thus file their tax returns well ahead of the final date i.e. October 15,” the statement read.

News Desk

