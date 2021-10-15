FBR receives 2.47 million income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received 2.47 million income tax returns for the year 2021, it was announced on Friday.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the number of tax return filers has exceeded 2.3 million whereas a total of 2,350,000 people had filed their tax returns.

The tax department revealed that it has collected Rs47.4 billion income tax has been collected for the current fiscal year (FY22). The returns filed on the same date last year were 513,000, and the tax paid with the returns was Rs9.8 billion.

“The results of a full-fledged campaign can be seen as people are increasingly submitting their annual income tax returns,” the spokesperson said.

Moreover, another statement issued by the department clarified that FBR will not extend the tax returns filing deadline that was set to end on October 15.

On September 30, due to an unprecedented increase in people trying to file returns, FBR’s website had crashed after which it notified an extension of 15 days.