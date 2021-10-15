Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR receives 2.47 million income tax returns

Deadline to file tax returns ends, not to be extended

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received 2.47 million income tax returns for the year 2021, it was announced on Friday.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the number of tax return filers has exceeded 2.3 million whereas a total of 2,350,000 people had filed their tax returns.

The tax department revealed that it has collected Rs47.4 billion income tax has been collected for the current fiscal year (FY22). The returns filed on the same date last year were 513,000, and the tax paid with the returns was Rs9.8 billion.

“The results of a full-fledged campaign can be seen as people are increasingly submitting their annual income tax returns,” the spokesperson said.

Moreover, another statement issued by the department clarified that FBR will not extend the tax returns filing deadline that was set to end on October 15.

On September 30, due to an unprecedented increase in people trying to file returns, FBR’s website had crashed after which it notified an extension of 15 days.

 

Previous article‘Steel policy to be rolled out soon’
Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘Steel policy to be rolled out soon’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Friday said that a comprehensive steel policy would soon be rolled out with...

HEADLINES

Rupee makes minor gains against US dollar

The rupee appreciated slightly against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday, closing the day at Rs171.18. The local currency closed at an...

HEADLINES

Banks to remain closed on Tuesday: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that banks shall remain closed on October 19, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. In a...

HEADLINES

PM directs strict legislation against sugar hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to make strict legislation against sugar hoarders and profiteers. He was chairing a review...

HEADLINES

Technical, IT education important to meet needs of industry: President Alvi

Shaukat Tarin’s tenure as finance minister ends

Govt announces Rs1.39/unit hike in power price from Nov 1

Profit by Pakistan Today
