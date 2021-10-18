Sign inSubscribe
Gold jumps to Rs119,700 per tola

By Monitoring Report

Gold in Pakistan shot up by Rs1,700 per tola to Rs119,700 on Monday.

Gold prices in the local bullion market jumped Rs1,700 per tola and Rs1,457 per 10 grams to reach Rs119,700 per tola and Rs102,623 per 10 grams.

The precious commodity closed at Rs118,00 per tola and Rs101,166 per 10 grams on Saturday.

Gold in the international market was available at $1,764 per ounce after shedding $4.40 at 1230 hours GMT.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola and Rs1,226 per 10 grams.

Monitoring Report

