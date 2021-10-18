Sign inSubscribe
President for expanding cooperation with Japan in various fields

By APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its bilateral ties with Japan and wanted to further expand cooperation as there existed great prospects of furthering relations in various fields.

He highlighted that Pakistan offered tremendous business opportunities and Japanese companies could benefit from the business-friendly environment in various sectors of the economy, especially in agriculture, automobile, information technology, textile, SMEs and energy sectors.

The president made these remarks while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the envoy, the president said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed excellent relations and both countries needed to further improve their ties in areas of mutual interest.

He underscored the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of skills and human resource development.

He also appreciated the role of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japanese companies that contributed to the development of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is one of the major exporters of fisheries and agricultural products, including rice, dates, sesame, mango, Guar Gum, Shrimp and salt to Japan.

He informed that the Toyota automobiles company would invest $100 million to produce the most advanced hybrid cars in Pakistan, besides supporting companies to manufacture auto parts.

He further stated that Japan would hold Osaka 2025 Expo and requested Pakistan’s participation in the Expo.

APP

