HEADLINES

Pakistan’s earns $419m from IT services’ export in 2MFY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $419.992 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of financial year 2021-22 (2MFY22).

This shows a growth of 46.32 per cent when compared to $287.030 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21 (2MFY21), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, computer services grew by 40.06pc as it surged from $223.200 million in July-August FY21 to $312.612 million during July-August FY22.

Among computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 56.19pc, from $72.681 million to $113.517 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 568.83pc from, $0.077 million to $0.515 million. The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 29.01pc from $57.012 million to $73.552 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.192 million from $0.071 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 33.72pc going up from $93.359 million to $124.836 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 110.42pc by going up from $0.480 million to $1.010 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 224.89 percent, from $0.233 million to $0.757 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 2.43pc, from $0.247 million to $0.253 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 67.91pc as these went up from $63.350 million to 106.370 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Moreover, among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 36.02pc during the period under review as exports increased from $19.892 million to $27.058 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 82.5pc, from $43.458 million to $79.312 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

APP

