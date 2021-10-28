Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Differences in Pakistan’s GDP growth rate projection due to Covid: WB

Int'l financial institution projecs Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast at 3.4pc against Islamabad’s target of 4.9pc for FY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The projection gap of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) and 2021-22 (FY22) between the World Bank and the Pakistan government is mainly due to uncertainties stemming out of the Covid pandemic, said World Bank (WB) Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine has said.

While talking to media here on Thursday, Benhassine hoped that the final growth rate would be on the higher side.

In its report published on Thursday, the WB projected Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast for FY22 at 3.4 per cent against Islamabad’s target of 4.9pc for the year. Similarly, the report also quoted the GDP growth rate for FY21 at 3.5pc against the government’s provisional growth rate of 3.9pc in FY21.

The report titled October 2021 Pakistan Development Update: Reviving Exports’ shows that the country’s real GDP growth rebounded to 3.5pc in FY21, after contracting by 0.5pc in FY20 with the onset of the global pandemic.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition, inflation eased, the fiscal deficit improved to 7.3pc of GDP, and the current account deficit (CAD) shrunk to 0.6pc of GDP – the lowest in a decade.

“With effective micro-lockdowns, record-high remittance inflows and a supportive monetary policy, Pakistan’s economic growth rebounded in FY21,” Benhassine said while addressing a selected group of journalists here. “These measures, together with the expansion of the Ehsaas program and support to businesses, were key to strengthening the economy and recovering from the economic fallout associated with Covid-19.”

On the occasion, Economist at World Bank Pakistan, Zehra Aslam, said the provisional data issued by the government was based on nine months, which was not final.

However, she said that the World Bank was relatively late in collecting data, so once the final figures were received, the growth data would be revised later.

With respect to reforms in various sectors of Pakistan, Binhassine said the World Bank was satisfied and supporting the government’s reforms’ initiatives especially on revenue and power sides.

He said that the WB’s support to Pakistan government in GST harmonisation was yielding fruits hoping that this would help increase in revenue by 1pc of the GDP.

The World Bank is financing “Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR)” programme with a $400 million IDA concessional credit. The programme launched by the Government of Pakistan is aimed at sustainably increasing domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and making it easier for citizens and businesses to pay their taxes.

Harmonisation involves agreement among the federal government and the provinces to apply the same definitions, principles, and rates for GST on goods and services. It will enable GST collection through a single online portal where firms will file, pay, and claim refunds for both goods and services at the same time.

Moreover, the WB country director said reforms in Pakistan’s power sector issue were multi-pronged and increasing tariff was not the only solution.

He said the reforms in power sector might also include controlling circular debt, reducing generation cost, improving efficiency, and reducing technical losses.

Likewise he also stressed on equitably sharing the burden of circular debt among all the stakeholders such as the government, consumers, and the generation companies.

However, he stressed that the 40pc of consumers who fall in lower category and get the subsidy should be protected from the burden.

Replying to a question, he hoped that the 6th review of Pakistan’s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would successfully conclude soon.

Talking about Pakistan’s current account balance, WB Lead Country Economist for Pakistan, Shabih Ali Mohib said that rising imports was not the issue but the main problem with Islamabad was that exports remained stagnant during past decade, which would have to be increased by changing the export structure and export mix.

Meanwhile, the report said that due to strengthened domestic demand, imports have grown much higher than exports in recent months, leading to a large trade deficit, adding that to sustain strong economic growth, Pakistan needs to increase private investment and export more.

In examining the country’s persistent trade imbalance, the report identifies key factors that are hindering exports: high effective import tariff rates, limited availability of long-term financing for firms to expand export capacity, inadequate provision of market intelligence services for exporters, and low productivity of Pakistani firms.

“The long-term decline in exports as a share of GDP has implications for the country’s foreign exchange, jobs, and productivity growth. Therefore, confronting core challenges that are necessary for Pakistan to compete in global markets is an imperative for sustainable growth,” said WB Senior Economist Derek Chen.

Chen added that since long-standing issues with the persistent trade gap have resurfaced, this edition of the Pakistan Development Update on reviving exports provides a timely, in-depth assessment and policy recommendations that can help spur exports.

The report provides policy recommendations that can help improve Pakistan’s export competitiveness and The recommends to gradually reduce effective rates of protection through a long-term tariff rationalisation strategy to encourage exports besides reallocating export financing away from working capital and into capacity expansion through the long-term financing facility.

It also suggested to consolidate market intelligence services by supporting new exporters and evaluating the impact of current interventions to increase their effectiveness and design and implement a long-term strategy to upgrade productivity of firms that fosters competition, innovation and maximises export potential.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM updated on privatisation of loss-making SOEs
Next articleSBP forex reserves fall $356m to $17bn
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves fall $356m to $17bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 8.6 per cent during the week ending on October 22, according to data released...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM updated on privatisation of loss-making SOEs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro and Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed matters...
Read more
HEADLINES

Jordan okays three Pakistani companies for importing meat

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development for Pakistan’s meat exports, Jordan has chosen three slaughterhouses from where it would import bovine, sheep, goat and camel...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR waives penal surcharge on clearance of goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has waived off the penal surcharge on the goods that are cleared from warehouses within a month. According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR waives penal surcharge on clearance of goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has waived off the penal surcharge on the goods that are cleared from warehouses within a month. According...

NEPRA likely to jack up tariff by Rs2.51 per unit

PM Imran thanks crown prince after Saudi Arabia announces $3bn deposit in SBP

Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.