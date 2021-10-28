Sign inSubscribe
PM updated on privatisation of loss-making SOEs

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro and Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein they discussed matters pertaining to the privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

They updated the prime minister on the privatisation process of these enterprises.

The prime minister directed the ministers concerned to take measures for bringing in maximum revenue through the privatisation of such enterprises as well as for improving their performance.

The prime minister also asked Tarin for taking measures to improve the performance of national departments.

Back in August this year, the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan had summoned applications regarding the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

As per details, the privatisation commission through an advertisement has asked the investors to submit their applications seeking interest in PSM revival latest by September 30.

It may be recalled that the Privatisation Commission is working for the revival of the national asset in line with the guidelines issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan and decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

APP

