LPG price increases by Rs13 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13 per kilogramme for the month of November.

As per details, OGRA has notified that LPG will now be available at Rs217 per kg which means that a domestic cylinder will be available at Rs2,559 per 11.8 kg while the price of each commercial cylinder will be Rs9,847 in the open market.

In the last six months, LPG prices have seen a 53 per cent increase. Earlier in May, a cylinder for household purposes was being sold at Rs1,572 which surged over Rs2,000 by October.

Following the development, LPG Distribution Association Chairman Irfan Khokar asked the government to increase the LPG production immediately.

He also asked for introducing legislation and strict punishment against manufacturers of sub-standard LPG bowsers and cylinders in the country.

Moreover, OGRA called a meeting with the association to discuss safety of innocent human-lives after Khokhar warned of a countrywide strike on November 8 in case the demands of were not met.