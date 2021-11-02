Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

LPG price increases by Rs13 per kg

LPG Distribution Association warns of countrywide strike from Nov 8

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13 per kilogramme for the month of November.

As per details, OGRA has notified that LPG will now be available at Rs217 per kg which means that a domestic cylinder will be available at Rs2,559 per 11.8 kg while the price of each commercial cylinder will be Rs9,847 in the open market.

In the last six months, LPG prices have seen a 53 per cent increase. Earlier in May, a cylinder for household purposes was being sold at Rs1,572 which surged over Rs2,000 by October.

Following the development, LPG Distribution Association Chairman Irfan Khokar asked the government to increase the LPG production immediately.

Article continues after this advertisement

He also asked for introducing legislation and strict punishment against manufacturers of sub-standard LPG bowsers and cylinders in the country.

Moreover, OGRA called a meeting with the association to discuss safety of innocent human-lives after Khokhar warned of a countrywide strike on November 8 in case the demands of were not met.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR to launch single sales tax portal this month
Next articleFBR exceeds July-Oct collection target by Rs233bn
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR exceeds July-Oct collection target by Rs233bn

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs1,841 billion during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current fiscal...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR to launch single sales tax portal this month

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to launch Single Sales Tax Portal during this month in order to facilitate taxpayers and ensure...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Germany sign €129m financial cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Tuesday signed a financial cooperation agreement amounting to €129 million to finance development projects. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX crosses 47,000 points barrier on IMF deal prospects

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Tuesday, the fifth session in a row, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 138.14 points...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX crosses 47,000 points barrier on IMF deal prospects

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Tuesday, the fifth session in a row, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 138.14 points...

Dollar slips to Rs170.54 as rupee extends recovery for fifth session

Envoy to Afghanistan announces reopening of Chaman-Spin Boldak border

IMF pact for $1bn tranche to be signed this week: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.