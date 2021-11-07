Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost bilateral trade to $5bn

The two countries have also agreed on barter trade in rice

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to increase bilateral trade volume, which currently stands at around $360 million, to $5 billion within the next five years.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting for which Adviser to Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood was visiting Tehran along with the senior business leaders. Presidents of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) and Industry and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IQCCI) were part of the delagation.

Later, in a tweet, Abdul Razak Dawood said that he is happy to announce the conclusion of the meeting of Joint Trade Committee between Pakistan and Iran, in which both the countries have agreed on barter trade-in rice, construction of border markets, movement of Pakistani trucks under TIR and Customs cooperation.


“These measures will not only increase our exports, but they will also enhance trade and connectivity within the region,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

The PM’s advisor had met with Iran’s Minister for Industry, Mining and Trade, Syed Reza Fatimi Amin before the meeting of the 9th JTC.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the PM’s advisor stressed on making trade and investment relations more broad based.

The two discussed matters relating to trade and investment between the two countries and resolved to translate the decisions of 9th JTC into positive and tangible outcomes. The Iranian minister invited Pakistani companies to invest in Iran.

Earlier on Friday, the commerce advisor had left for Iran on a two day visit to negotiate bilateral trade and investment.

Soon after, an official statement said that the Ministry of Commerce and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are working to analyse the country’s imports so that timely interventions can be made.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to start initial talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other important issues of trade for increasing the bilateral trade volume and investment opportunities.

Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exhibition cooperation was also signed between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PLL to procure LNG cargo at highest ever price

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to procure an LNG cargo at the highest ever price of $30.6 per million British thermal units...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF terms Kashmir Affairs & GB Ministry’s SOPs an interference in regional govts’ affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has termed SOPs issued by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB (KA&GB) for the execution of projects...
Read more
HEADLINES

Eight banks to roll out collateral-free loan scheme for SMEs: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that banks have shown an overwhelming response to an innovative financing scheme for collateral-free lending to SMEs...
Read more
HEADLINES

Economic indicators showing positive signs for country’s progress: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that various economic indicators point towards that the country’s progress,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Eight banks to roll out collateral-free loan scheme for SMEs: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that banks have shown an overwhelming response to an innovative financing scheme for collateral-free lending to SMEs...

Economic indicators showing positive signs for country’s progress: Tarin

Pakistan fared relatively better amidst int’l commodity price hike: PM

As Digital Bridge Limited, PTA and VRG square off, Asaan Mobile Account scheme takes a hit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.