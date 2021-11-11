Sign inSubscribe
USA top export destination of Pakistani products in 4MFY22: Razak

China and UK remain second and third top destinations for country's exports

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the United States of America (USA) had remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products followed by China and United Kingdom (UK) during the first four months of financial year (4MFY22).

In a tweet in this regard, he said that exports to the USA during July-October FY22 were recorded at $2,080 million against the exports of $1,558 million during July-October FY21, showing growth of 33 per cent.

This was followed by China wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $935 million against the exports of $514 million last year, showing an increase of 82 per cent.

“Similarly, UK was at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $742 million during the months under review against the exports of $669 million during last year, showing growth of 11 percent,” he added.

The adviser said that the country’s total exports stood at $9.44 billion during the period under review as compared to the exports of $7.57 billion during the corresponding period last year, showing an increase of around $2 billion.

APP

