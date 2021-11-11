New industrial zone to be established in federal capital: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday announced that a new industrial zone would be created in Islamabad.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the Planning minister and a delegation led by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir.

The minister said the existing industrial areas in the capital need to expand to generate economic activity and employment, adding that the new zone would also help increase revenue and generate precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports.

The minister said being the capital, a model Industrial Estate was the need of the hour in order to showcase industrial development in the country for foreign visitors.

The ICICI representatives conveyed their views regarding the establishment of the new industrial zone to the federal minister and discussed the key features of the project in detail.

Welcoming the newly elected ICCI delegation, Asad Umar said that the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the new zone.

He said that this project would be a source of employment not only for people of Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialisation as well.

Further, the meeting also discussed developing the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) structure.