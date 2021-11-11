Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

New industrial zone to be established in federal capital: Asad Umar

Meeting mulls developing project under PPP structure

By APP
Asad-Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday announced that a new industrial zone would be created in Islamabad.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the Planning minister and a delegation led by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir.

The minister said the existing industrial areas in the capital need to expand to generate economic activity and employment, adding that the new zone would also help increase revenue and generate precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports.

The minister said being the capital, a model Industrial Estate was the need of the hour in order to showcase industrial development in the country for foreign visitors.

Article continues after this advertisement

The ICICI representatives conveyed their views regarding the establishment of the new industrial zone to the federal minister and discussed the key features of the project in detail.

Welcoming the newly elected ICCI delegation, Asad Umar said that the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the new zone.

He said that this project would be a source of employment not only for people of Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialisation as well.

Further, the meeting also discussed developing the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) structure.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facilitate businesses
Next articleUSA top export destination of Pakistani products in 4MFY22: Razak
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR making efforts to stop illegal sale of cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to strengthen its enforcement team in order to stop the illicit sale of non-duty paid...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoE to take up deemed duty’s collection, utilisation by refineries

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) meeting next week is likely to scrutinise details of audit regarding the collection and utilisation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

OICCI recommends robust policy measures for long-term energy sector reform

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has proposed liberalisation and transformation of the monopolistic power market into a multi buyer-seller...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will soon disburse cash deposit to Pakistan under the pledged financial assistance after approval of the Royal Court and signing of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will soon disburse cash deposit to Pakistan under the pledged financial assistance after approval of the Royal Court and signing of...

Pakistan’s exports up by 24.7pc during 4MFY22

7th Pak-Russia IGC meeting on bilateral cooperation to be held from Nov 24

Services Int’l Hotel privatisation in final stages, Privatisation Commission told

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.